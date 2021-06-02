The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi says its doors are wide open to welcome back those members who wish to return to the political party’s fold.

Reacting to Gov. David Umahi’s decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Fred Udeogu, Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi, told journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday that the party will continue to protect its members from any form of intimidation.

“I am making it clear to everybody that wants to join our party, PDP, to do so because we are ready to accommodate and protect them, especially those who decamped to APC with the state governor.

“I am assuring all members that we will protect them against any threat from any quarters.

“We all know that PDP has been a supporter of good governance. We know what roles the party has played in the development of democracy in Ebonyi and Nigeria, at large,” Udeogu stated. (NAN)

