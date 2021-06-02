Ebonyi: PDP ready to welcome back returning members — Chairman

June 2, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Democratic Party (PDP) says its doors are wide open to welcome back those members who wish to return to the political party’s fold.

Reacting to Gov. David Umahi’s decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Fred Udeogu, Chairman of PDP , told journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday that the party will continue to protect its members from any of intimidation.

“I am making it clear to everybody that wants to join party, PDP, to do so because are ready to accommodate and protect them, especially those who decamped to APC with the state .

“I am assuring all members that will protect them against any threat from any quarters.

all know that PDP has been a supporter of . We know what roles the party has played in the development of democracy and Nigeria, at ,” Udeogu stated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,