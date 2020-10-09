Ebonyi NULGE condoles with Ibrahim Khaleel’s family

The Ebonyi chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has described the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Khaleel as shocking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Khaleel, the National President of NULGE, slumped and died at his Abuja residence on Wednesday while trying to perform maghrib prayers.

Mr Leonard Nkah, Ebonyi NULGE President, in his condolence message, said members were dumbfounded over the demise.

According to Nkah, it is like one struck by a thunderbolt. I am still dazed and dumbfounded at the shattering news of the demise of the great Comrade Alhaji Ibrahim Khaleel

“The good nature and kind heart of this great labour icon endeared him to millions of people all over the world and to those of us who happened to be close friends, comrades and ally.