Ebonyi NSCDC inaugurates rapid response, special female squads

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi on Friday inaugurated its rapid response and special female squads.

In a speech at the inauguration, the State Commandant of the corps, Lucy Samu, said the rapid response squad consists of 30 personnel, while the special female squad consists of 20.



Samu, represented by her Second-in-Command, Mr Ignatius Ogbonna, described the event as a testimony of Federal Government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

“The Commandant-General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, set up a rapid response squad trained for rescue operations and ad hoc emergency situations.

“The sqaud has been specially equipped with vehicles, peace keeping equipment and armour, and has obvious positive impact on society,” he said.



She said that as a follow-up to the positive impact, the commandant-general complemented such role with a special armed female sqaud.

“This squad is directly under the control of his office at the national headquarters.

“Membership of the sqaud is drawn from personnel across the state commands and they are already making the corps proud with their exploits.



“The exploits are mainly in the safe schools initiative and they have encouraged the commandant-general to direct all state commands to replicate the same,” Samu said.

She said the Ebonyi command was therefore showcasing its gallant men and women, “who have been adequately trained to form these sqauds”.



Gov. David Umahi commended the NSCDC for inaugurating the squads and pledged the state government’s support to enable them to succed.



Umahi, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Moses Nome, said the corps had played a critical role in securing public infrastructure in the state.



“The state government will continue to support security agencies in their task of protecting lives and property of its citizens,” he said.



Mr Michael Nkwegu, the Commander of the rapid response squad, urged the public to always alert the squad, without any delay, when confronted with security challenges. (NAN)

