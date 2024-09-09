Ebonyi: NSCDC detain man allegedly caught with N200,000 Marijuana

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi has detained one Monday Awo, allegedly caught with Cannabis sativa

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi has detained one Monday Awo, allegedly caught with Cannabis sativa, otherwise called Marijuana, worth N200,000.

The State Commandant of the corps, Dr Elijah Willie, disclosed this on Monday, while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abakaliki.

He said that the suspect, who hails from Ezza North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, was caught by the command”s Rapid Response Squad at the Nkaliki area of Abakaliki on September 3.

“The suspect was arrested with 41 pieces of ‘Rizzler’ (paper used to wrap the substance).

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing and when completed, the suspect would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” he said.

The state NSCDC boss said the suspect was arrested based on complaints by the market union in the area.

“The process of his arrest led to the discovery of the hard drug,” he said.

Willie also spoke on other five suspected electricity cable vandals being detained by the command.

He said that four of the vandals were caught at a mining site in Izzi LGA of the state on August 27.

He gave their names as Lawrence Kelechi, Uchenna Ogbaga, Chikwado Nwigwe and Nwaekuma Alo.

“They conspired and stole four drilling rods, belonging to Afrimetal Trading Nigeria Limited, valued at N720, 000.

“The suspects have made confessional statements and would be charged to court for prosecution, Willie said.

He that the fifth suspect, Tochukwu Elom, was caught inside the official lodge of Ezza South LG Chairman.

“He was arrested for vandalising copper thunder protection cables with the connivance of another suspect, who is currently on the run.

“They have been vandalising properties of the council, which include electric wires, air conditioners, fans, and aluminum window gadgets, among others.

“The suspect was caught with cutter-pliers, pieces of copper thunder protector cables and wooden ladder he used to climb the fence, among others,” he said.

Willie further that the suspect had made useful confessional statements, adding that the command was determined to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

“The marijuana suspect, Awo, confessed to be a dealer in the substance and that he indulged in the trade to assist the needy. (NAN)