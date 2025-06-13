Ebonyi: NSCDC arrests 3 over involvement in various crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Ebonyi command, has arrested three suspects over involvement in various crimes, ranging from assault to vandalism.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), Ebonyi command, has arrested three suspects over involvement in various crimes, ranging from assault to vandalism.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Emmanuella Ibeneme told newsmen on Friday in Abakaliki, that the suspects included one recently released from Nigerian Correctional Service custody.

Ibeneme said that the first suspect was a well know criminal who has been terrorising Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area(LGA) of the state.

“The suspect who was recently released from the correctional centre attacked one Chibuike Elom with a knife.

“The suspect also collected N1.5million from Elom, assaulted and threatened to kill him.

“Investigations into the matter have been concluded and the matter will be charged to court, soon,” she said.

The PRO disclosed that the second suspect from Ebonyi LGA was arrested over alleged case of cultism.

“The suspect was arrested at Ndiabor Ofoke secondary school following a tip-off.

“The suspect and others at large usually terrorise students of the school with dangerous weapons.

“Investigation is ongoing and the matter will be charged to court afterwards,” she said.

Ibeneme concluded that the last suspect from Ohaozara area was arrested over alleged vandalisation of government’s properties.

“The third suspect was arrested at the Ebonyi shopping mall, Abakaliki where he vandalised electrical fittings,” she concluded. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)