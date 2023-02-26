Ebonyi LP guber candidate commends INEC on BVAS performance

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Ebonyi, Mr Edward Nkwegu, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Nkwegu made the commendation during an interactive session with newsmen after casting his vote at the Nwofe Central School, Mgbo Agbaja Ward 1 in Izzi Local Government House.

He described the voter turnout as impressive, adding that Nigerians had begun to build confidence in the process.

“People are building confidence in the process, which is a sign of positive change and we are hopeful for the change,” Nkwegu said.

Also, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to South Korea, Amb. Alex Nwofe, commended the voters for turning out en mass to exercise their civic rights.

Nwofe also applauded INEC and urged the commission to improve on the capturing device for better performance in other elections.

“It takes time to capture.

“But kudos to INEC for doing the election today and the mechanism set in place,” Nwofe said.

He thanked the security agencies who, he said, had done their best to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

A Presiding Officer at Mgbo Agbaja Ward 1, Mr Uchenna Nwankuma, described the entire electoral process as seamless. (NAN)