Ebonyi: Leader of Ivo legislative council resigns

Mrs Patricia Eze, the leader of Ivo legislative council has resigned. Eze’s resignation is contained in a letter she addressed to the executive chairman of the Ivo local government area dated Dec. 2, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki. The former leader, who is a niece to Sen. Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in the letter commended Gov. Dave Umahi for the opportunity he gave her to serve. She also thanked members of the legislative council for for their support and solidarity during her leadership.

The letter captioned, ‘Resignation as leader of Ivo Legislative Council’ read in part: “I wish to resign my office as the leader of Ivo legislative council. “I also use this medium to thank Gov. Dave Umahi for the opportunity to serve under his administration as the leader of our great council.” Eze, who was first elected as a councillor into the Ivo legislative council on April 17, 2017 was elected leader of the house on June 1, on inauguration of the council.

She was subsequently re-elected to represent the Amaeze ward in the last Ebonyi council election where she was again elected as leader of the coucil for a second term. Meanwhile, Mr Ejiofor Ude, representing Ngwogwo ward, has been elected new leader of the legislative council. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eze’s resignation was not unconnected with the political rift between Umahi and Anyim following the former’s defection to APC from the PDP. (NAN)