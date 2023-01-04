Ebonyi Killings: Umahi restates determination to prosecute perpetrators

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi said the State Government would continue to work hard at ensuring that the marsterminds of recent killings at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government area of the state are arrested.

Umahi made this known when he paid an unscheduled visited to the scene of the incident on Tuesday.

Umahi also said that he would not consider the release of detained All Progressives Party (APC) State Chairman, Stanley Emegha, and APC Candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Eni Uduma Chima, until all those behind the recent killings in the area are arrested and prosecuted.

The Governor insisted that a joint security task force would continue to maintain their presence at Ekoli Edda until normalcy returns to the area.

“I will not release any of your children that I am holding until all those behind the killings are identified and prosecuted.

“I know that we are in a political period and my rigid stand on doing the right thing might get us to lose some votes, I am ready to lose but I will win with Jesus!

“The right thing must be done,” he said.

Umahi also directed the Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, to ensure that security agents on surveillance duty at the troubled area operate according to the rules of engagement.

He advised the people to report any act of high handedness to the council Chairman who would reach out to him and urged supporters of parties involved to exercise restraint.

“I called on supporters of the two major protagonists to exercise restraint in order not to reignite the crises,” the Governor advised.

Mr Chima Ekumankama, Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, thanked the governor for the visit and for bringing peace to the area after they were displaced by activities of gunmen on December 26, 2022. (NAN)