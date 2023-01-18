Ebonyi Killing: Gov. Umahi inaugurates commission of enquiry

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has inaugurated a nine-man Commission of Enquiry into the crises in Ekoli and Amoso Edda, Afikpo South Local Government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday, in Abakaliki, by Mr Chooks Oko, Special Assistant on media to Umahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there were killings and destruction of property in the areas, that claimed the lives of the younger brother of the Ebonyi APC Chairman, a police officer among others on Dec. 26, 2022.

Members of the commission included Mr Nkama Nkama as Secretary, while Mike Okoro, Etta Uka, Kalu Mba, John Igwe, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe, Ufere Okoroafor and Ama Kalu-Ikwor would serve as members.

The Governor, during the inauguration, enjoined members of the commission, headed by Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, to carry out their responsibilities devoid of any sentiments.

Responding, Ogbuoji gave assurance that they would discharge their duties diligently and without fear or favour. (NAN)