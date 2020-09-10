Ebonyi JUSUN suspends 3-week strike – Chairman

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Ebonyi have suspended the indefinite strike they embarked upon to demand the implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tat JUSUN embarked on the action on Aug. 13.

JUSUN Chairman, Mr Nnachi Oko, confirmed the suspension in an interview with NAN in Abakaliki on Thursday.