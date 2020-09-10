Ebonyi JUSUN suspends 3-week strike – Chairman

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Ebonyi have suspended the indefinite strike they embarked upon to demand the implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure by the state government.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tat JUSUN embarked on the action on Aug. 13.
“We suspended the strike and agreed to start normal activities after meeting with the state government on Wednesday.
“The Union’s decision followed the intervention of various stakeholders. We have no duration on the suspension since negotiations has begun.
“We also suspended the strike, so that the government and the national body will look into our welfare and see what they can do to meet our demand
“We believe Gov. David Umahi, who is worker friendly has a listening ear,” the Chairman explained.
Oko noted that the workers would abide by any decision reached by the union’s national leadership and commended his members for supporting the union’s action. (NAN)
