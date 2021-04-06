Ebonyi judiciary joins nationwide strike — JUSUN Chairman

Judiciary workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ebonyi chapter, Tuesday joined the group’s indefinite nationwide strike.


The union called its members for the strike to press home its demand for financial autonomy.


The state Chairman of JUSUN, Mr Nnachi Oko, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abakaliki on Tuesday, the action was to call the attention of both federal and state governments to their demand.


“We have been directed to shut down courts and departments our states by the National of JUSUN Abuja, until notice.


“The strike is nationwide and as members, we agreed to join. You can see we have stopped all judicial activities in Ebonyi judiciary.
The federal and state governments should listen to our demand,” Oko said. (NAN)

