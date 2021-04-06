Judiciary workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ebonyi chapter, Tuesday joined the group’s indefinite nationwide strike.



The union called out its members for the strike to press home its demand for financial autonomy.



The state Chairman of JUSUN, Mr Nnachi Oko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Tuesday, that the action was to call the attention of both federal and state governments to their demand.



“We have been directed to shut down courts and departments in our states by the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja, until further notice.



“The strike is nationwide and as members, we agreed to join. You can see we have stopped all judicial activities in Ebonyi judiciary.

The federal and state governments should listen to our demand,” Oko said. (NAN)

