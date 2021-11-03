“Ebonyi is identifying exceptional players for new state-owned club“ — Officials

Officials of the newly floated Salt City Football Club of Abakaliki say they are already identifying exceptional players from its ongoing screening exercise.

The officials of the Ebonyi government-owned club made the disclosure in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday during the screening exercise at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki.

Felix Odionye, Team Manager, said that several exceptional players have been identified since the screening commenced on Nov. 2.

“The coaching crew was particularly impressed with the performance of two goalkeepers, one midfielder and a winger.

“The winger was mesmerising and we hope that this club will provide the springboard for him to represent the country at the junior levels,” he said.

He praised players from Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone for trooping to the stadium for the exercise, noting that all interested players would be given the opportunity to prove their mettle.

“The screening for players from the Central Zone will commence on Nov. 4 and we hope to discover more talents in raising a formidable team.

“We assure Ebonyi people of credible representation in the 2021/22 national league season,” he said.

Hillary Obiesie, the team’s Head Coach, said that at the conclusion of screening for players across the state, those from other parts of the country would also be given the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We are happy that recruitment of players for the state- owned club has finally commenced since the disbandment of the erstwhile club in 2007.

“Skeptics have finally believed in the process which made us have more players in attendance on Nov. 3 than on Nov. 2,” he said.

He commended Gov. David Umahi for fulfilling his pledge of floating the club, pointing out that the screening exercise would yield positive results.

One of the players, who participated in the exercise and spoke under the condition of anonymity, pledged to support the team whether he was selected or not. (NAN)

