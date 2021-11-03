“Ebonyi is identifying exceptional players for new state-owned club“ — Officials

Officials the newly floated Salt City Football Club say they are already identifying exceptional players from its screening exercise.

The officials the Ebonyi government-owned club made the disclosure in separate interviews with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday during the screening exercise at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki.

Felix Odionye, Team Manager, said that several exceptional players have been identified since the screening commenced on Nov. 2.

“The coaching crew was particularly impressed with the performance goalkeepers, one midfielder and a winger.

“The winger was mesmerising and we hope that this club will provide the springboard for him to represent the country at the junior levels,” he said.

He praised players from Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone for trooping to the stadium for the exercise, noting that all interested players would be the opportunity to prove their mettle.

“The screening for players from the Central Zone will commence on Nov. 4 and we hope to discover more talents in raising a formidable team.

“We assure Ebonyi people credible representation in the 2021/22 national league season,” he said.

Hillary Obiesie, the team’s Head Coach, said that at the conclusion screening for players across the state, those from other parts the country would also be the opportunity to showcase their talents.

happy that recruitment players for the state- owned club finally commenced since the disbandment the erstwhile club in 2007.

“Skeptics have finally believed in the process which made us have more players in attendance on Nov. 3 than on Nov. 2,” he said.

He commended Gov. David Umahi for fulfilling his pledge floating the club, pointing out that the screening exercise would yield positive results.

One the players, who participated in the exercise and spoke under the condition anonymity, pledged to support the team whether he was selected or not. (NAN)

