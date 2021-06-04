The Human Rights and Conflict Resolution Centre (HRCRC), an NGO, has urged government at all levels and individuals to use negotiation as tool to ending insecurity in the country.

The Director of the centre, Mr George Etemaso made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki.

Etemaso, however, stressed the need to review the CONFAB reports, saying this would go a long way in addressing security challenges in different parts of the country.

The activist decried the system of using force for conflict resolution and enjoined citizens to imbibe spirit of oneness.

“The security challenges are affecting everybody in the country, especially on service delivery; we are having reduction in report and submission of complains.

“Our major challenges are reduction in reporting of cases, non- compliance of institutions by offenders and limitation in service delivery occasioned by the insecurity.

“Enforcement is another challenge because we cannot carry out enforcement without security personnel, especially in this period.

“So, no matter the existence of crisis at the end, negotiation is the way forward to end conflicts,” Etemaso said. (NAN)

