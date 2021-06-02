Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Commissioner for Housing, Mrs Uchechi Okah, at the deceased’s Abakiliki residence.



Umahi, who was accompanied by top government functionaries, described the deceased as a dependable ally in his administration’s success story.



He promised that the state government would immortalise her, saying he would name a street after her at the new David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu.



“There are things that are beyond words and I don’t know how to start talking about Uchechi, who was like my daughter.



“It is a fact that without her and Chioma, we would not have realised the Ebonyi Ring Road project but her legacies will be with us,” the governor said.



He further promised that the government would continue to support her family to ameliorate the difficulties occasioned by her untimely death.



“I call Uchechi an intervener and urge the family to be strengthened with her good works on earth,” he said.



The widower, Mr Celestine Okah, thanked the governor for the visit, saying that his family was greatly indebted to him.



“You picked us from the bin and gave us a name.



“You supported us unflinchingly even during the period of her sickness and we remain grateful to you,” Okah said.



According to him, the governor did all he could to ensure that his wife stayed alive.



He thanked God for her life on earth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased, an Engineer by profession, died on May 14, 2021. (NAN)

