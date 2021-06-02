Ebonyi Govt. to immortalise late commissioner – Umahi

Gov. David Umahi Ebonyi Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family the late Commissioner for Housing, Mrs Uchechi Okah, at the deceased’s Abakiliki residence.


Umahi, who was accompanied by top functionaries, described the deceased as a ally in his administration’s success story.


He promised that the state would immortalise her, saying he would name a street after her at the new David Umahi University Medical Sciences, Uburu.


“There are things that are beyond words and I don’t know how to talking about Uchechi, who was like my daughter.


“It is a fact that without her and Chioma, we would have realised the Ebonyi Ring Road project but her legacies will be with us,” the governor said.


He further promised that the would continue to support her family to ameliorate the difficulties occasioned by her untimely death.


“I call Uchechi an intervener and the family to be strengthened with her good works on earth,” he said.


The widower, Mr Celestine Okah, thanked the governor for the visit, saying that his family was greatly indebted to him.


“You picked us from the bin and gave us a name.


“You supported us unflinchingly even during the period her sickness and we remain grateful to you,” Okah said.


According to him, the governor did all he could to that his wife stayed alive.


He thanked God for her life on earth.
The News Agency of (NAN) recalls that the deceased, an by profession, died on May 14, 2021. (NAN)

