Ebonyi govt tasks security agencies on law, order

By Douglas Okoro

The Ebonyi Executive Council has urged security agencies in the state to ensure maintenance of law and order and prevent security breach.



This is contained in a communiqué at the end of the council’s meeting after a review of the political situation in the state on Monday in Abakaliki.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last Tuesday sacked Gov. Dave Umahi and his deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi-Igwe for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The communiqué which was read by Mr Cletus Ofoke, the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General urged security agencies not to allow hoodlums capitalise on the development to truncate the existing peace and security in the state.



“The council calls on the various security agencies to ensure the peace and security of our dear state with the support of the governor.

“To ensure that law and order is not compromised by the nefarious activities of a few individuals on a failed mission,’’ it said.

The communique appealed for calm, assuring that the judgment of the Federal High Court would be quashed at the Appeal Court.



It applauded the governor for seeking judicial redress over the judgment, adding that nothing would disrupt the existing political structure in the state.



“The council enjoins all Ebonyi residents to remain calm and to go about their normal businesses as nothing has happened to alter the existing political structure in the state, particularly as Umahi and his deputy are still in charge of state affairs.

“Council also believes that Ebonyi will emerge from this ephemeral distraction as a stronger, better and more united people,’’ it said.

The communiqué said that the council reviewed the achievement of Umahi in the areas of infrastructure and security of lives and property and passed a vote of confidence on him.(NAN)

