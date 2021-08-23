Ebonyi Govt takes delivery of Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

The Ebonyi Government has taken delivery of 46,088 doses of Moderna and 10,616 doses of AstraZeneca -19 vaccines.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, made this known on Monday when the National Primary Development Agency took delivery of the vaccines in Abakaliki.

Umezurike, who represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Boniface Onwe said the vaccine safe.

”The AstraZeneca is for people who received the first dose while the Moderna is new and for people yet take any vaccine,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Primary Development Agency, Dr Catherine Okoh, said the target group were persons aged 18 and above.

“People should disregard the information circulating around that the has negative effects,” Okoh said.

The State Immunisation officer, Mr Kalu Ogbonnaya, urged residents visit any of the selected Health facilities in their local government areas and get vaccinated.

He added that the vaccines were free, and effective. (NAN)

