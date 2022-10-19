Ebonyi govt suspends LG coordinator for dereliction of duty

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David of Ebonyi, has approved the suspension of Mr Enyim Okoro, as the Coordinator of Edda North Development Centre in Afikpo South local government area of the state, for dereliction of duty.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Kenneth Ugbala on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Ugbala directed Okoro to handover all government property in his possession to the SSG before the close of work on Wednesday, Oct.19.

“Please ensure strict compliance to this directive,” he said.(NAN)

