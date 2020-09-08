Ebonyi gov’t seeks NDPHC’s collaboration on power supply 

The Ebonyi state government says it is seeking the collaboration of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) in the area of power projects delivery to enhance industrialization drive. NDPHC’s General Manager Communication, Mr Yakubu Laws, in a statement in Abuja on Monday said that Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi made the request when he visited the company. The Governor, who commended the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo and his team for a great job as demonstrated in their re-appointment for another four years in office seeks more projects from NDPHC in Ebonyi.

“The governor also advised on the need to have discussions with the South-East Governor’s Forum with a view to benefit from the Alaoji Thermal Power Station located in Aba, Abia State where power can be effectively evacuated to meet the industrial hubs of the state and the region at large,”he said.

According to him, Umahi told the management of NDPHC that the state will be ready to cooperate with the company in order to boost power supply to his people. On his part, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, informed the Governor that the has started the transmission projects connecting Nkalagu-Abakaliki and other distribution projects in Afikpo. He said that the project would be where the Completely Self Protected (CSP) Transformers on 11 Kilo Volt (KV) lines were installed. He told the governor that Abakaliki-Afikpo project has got Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) approval which was contained in the 2020 budget but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.