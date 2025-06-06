Ebonyi govt records 590 criminal cases, 897 civil matters in 2 years

The Ebonyi Government on Friday said it had recorded 590 criminal cases and 897 civil matters within the past two years.

By Christian Ogbonna

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ben Odoh, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Abakaliki.

Odoh explained that out of the 590 criminal matters, 122 had been concluded while 468 remained pending.

On civil cases, the Commissioner said that out of 897 cases, 445 were concluded, while the pending cases stood at 452 within the period under review.

Odoh said that the ministry under the present administration had successfully made 26 new laws for the interest of peace and justice in the state.

The Attorney-General said that the state government had created a conducive atmosphere for the justice delivery system towards reducing difficulties surrounding access to justice.

“Within this period, we have been able to create a Citizens Mediation Centre. This centre is exclusively for the indigent persons, who have cases but do not have money to pay lawyers.”

He said the department was able to dispose of 86 cases free of charge, particularly for the poor.

“We have also established a Multi-Door Court, this is for those that have the money to pay the lawyers but do not want matters to be settled in the normal court setting.

“These are for litigants, who do not want their matter to go through the technicalities of litigation,” he said.

He also spoke on the establishment of a Sexual Gender-Based Violence Response Department in collaboration with the office of the state First Lady pet project. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)