The Ebonyi government says it will continue to use dialogue to resolve the lingering Effium, Ezza-Effium intra-communal conflict in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conflict which started in January due to a motor-park squabble, has caused several deaths and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

The state government had taken several measures to stem the tide which include arrest and detention of the area’s stakeholders, convening of several peace meetings but the conflict still persists.

Mr Uchenna Orji, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner said the government would not yield to suggestions of seeking military intervention from the Federal Government to end the lingering crisis.

Orji said that the government was exploring avenues of permanently resolving the conflict ‘without casualties’ and urged the people to be patient.

“When we unleash the country’s security apparatus with its style on the state, it might not turn out good in the end.

“The government has deployed security agencies to the area but they have to operate within the rule of engagement,” he said.

The commissioner said that security agencies could not ‘dismantle’ all human beings in the area to ensure peace, noting that dialogue and enlightenment remained the best option.

“We have this sort of situation in other parts of the country even around the world, so military action is not the solution,” he said.

“Indigenes of the area had been living in peace for ages but Satan reared its head to cause the mayhem,” he said.

“Individuals who raise false alarm on the conflict should desist because it causes reactions, attacks and counter-attacks.

“The media should be instrumental in dousing tension in the area as continued reports of killings would worsen the situation,” he said.

He said that the government had been receiving briefings from the conflict alongside those between Abaomege, Isinkwo communities and Enyibichiri, Enyigba communities. (NAN)

