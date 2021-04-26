The Ebonyi government on Monday called on its residents to always ensure that the water they drink is of good quality.

The government advised that where not sure, they should seek for expert’s advice to achieve safer water quality.

Dr Sunday Opoke, the Acting General Manager, Ebonyi Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.



Opoke, also Coordinator, Clean Nigeria and use the Toilet Campaign, said that every bad water could be treated for use but with the help of professionals.

He said: “To treat water, there are chemicals such as water-guard that can make bad water to become safe. Water can be potable but also unsafe for use.

“You may have your borehole but the question is, how safe is it?

“Some boreholes have iron content and rusted material that can be dangerous to human health.

“So, we must always seek the advice of the experts in government or individuals.

“We all know that the water sector is experiencing serious challenge, not only in Ebonyi, but across states of the federation.

“Let me state it again, that the state government is ready with it professionals in the water sector to provide safe water.



“In as much as the public searches for self help, we urge them to always ask for experts’ advice to avoid diseases that are associated with water.

“Water from pond, river and well can be treated. The rural dwellers can meet us in groups and we can offer training on the possible measures to have safe water.

“There are several diseases that can come from bad water, such as cholera, Dysentery, guinea worm among others.



“I must say that 80 per cent of our health problems comes from water that we take.”

NAN reports that there are running water in some streets of Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, and hand boreholes in the city and rural communities provided by the state government.

On the cost of sachet water, a bag is sold for between N150 and N200, depending on the brand.

Mr Ogochukwu Okorie, a resident and seller, said the rise in the cost of a bag of sachet water was due to the current cost of goods in the market, which is also affecting production.



Okorie commended the Ebonyi government on it water projects and services being rendered to people at ensuring more safe water.

Mrs Joy Chukwu, also a resident at Kpiripkiri, Abakaliki, said that tap water in her street was functional and added that the water was good, potable and safe. (NAN)

