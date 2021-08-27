Ebonyi govt denies collecting FG funds for ranching

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Ebonyi government has denied collecting N6 billion from Federal Government for ranching, insisting that state had no land for such venture.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Mr Shehu , Senior Special Assistant to Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, in a television interactive programme on Wednesday, cited Ebonyi as one states that collected such funds to implement ranching.

disclosure drew widespread reactions from citizens and groups in state with opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticising the state government for not disclosing the collection of such fund.

Mr Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to state Governor on Media and Publicity, in a statement made available to NAN in Abakaliki, on Thursday, said that state government did not receive any such funds.

government will not receive any money for ranching, because there is no land for such purpose in state.

“Ebonyi citizens should see as a personal decision and anyone engaging in such venture must use his her land to implement it,” statement read.

In statement, Nwaze maintained that state government would not renege on its decision not to offer land in state for such purpose. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,