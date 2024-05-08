Ebonyi Govt committed to providing healthcare delivery–Gov Nwifuru reassures

The Ebonyi Government says it is committed to provide support to the Better Health for Rural Women and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO) for sustainable healthcare delivery across the state.

The state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, made the pledge in Izzi council headquarters on Tuesday during a grand finale of tour on the 13 local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor’s wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, founder of BERWO project, had embarked on tour of LGAs to inaugurate local government committee of her project at the council level.

NAN also reports that she commissioned community and social development agency Assisted Micro Projects across the council areas of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy Gov, Mrs Patricia Obilla, commended Mrs Nwifuru for the life saving projects for the people.

“The state government is highly determined and ready to give you all support, enabling environment needed to achieve success in the project,” the Governor said.

He further called on council chairmen and chairpersons of the LGAs in the state to continue to support and sustain the project at the grassroots level.

In her remark, the wife of the Governor said screening and free injection for prevention of Hepatitis B would soon begin across communities in the state.

She added that medical personnel would be sent to the council areas as well for the programme.

Mrs Nwifuru while commending team members, partners, donors of the BERWO foundation, stated that the project was geared towards passion for well-being of citizens and alleviating the plights of the downtrodden.

She said that it championed education, especially those at the rural areas, quality and access to healthcare delivery, empowerments.

“Other areas for interventions include; conflict response and relief, advocacy, awareness, community development among others.

She commended and charged the committees inaugurated to take responsibilities in ensuring that the aim of the project was sustained.

Mr Jeremiah Nwankwagu, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in the state, promised to partner with the foundation to ensure children from 0 to 17 years are registered free.

Mrs Ngozi Alo, the Desk Officer, Open Maternity/ Baby Shower Initiative under the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in the Ministry of Health, said it joined force to ensure patients flow in government facilities for proper health care service delivery.

Alo stated that the exercise include, free family planning, antenatal, immunisation, gifts, among others to attract expectant and nursing mothers to access proper medical care.

Also speaking, the Council Chairman in the area, Mr Steven Nwamkpa, assured that the council would work round the clock to ensure objectives and aim of the foundation is actualised.

Nwankpa said” we are poised to continue in the part of solidarity until our people are completely emancipated.

Mrs Josephine Elechi, Wife of former governor of the state, described Mrs Nwifuru’s performance as outstanding and exceptional.

A popular artist, Mr Lawrence Obusi, cautioned against compromising objectives of the project.

Obusi advised the team to be focused and consistence with activities of the project to achieve success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the tour on local government areas, featured commissioning of health centres, payment of medical bills, rehabilitation of bridges and roads.

Others include, building of school structures, installation of solar street lights, electrification, procurement of motor bikes and drilling of boreholes.

NAN reports that she also championed enrollment of elderly women and other vunerable persons to health insurance scheme.

Also, the event featured conferment of Chieftaincy title on Mrs Nwifuru as “Nwanyi ka Ibe 1 of Izzi” among other titles confered on her across the LGAs. (NAN)

By Uchenna Ugwu