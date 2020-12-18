Ebonyi govt builds accident emergency unit for Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday handed over a world-class accident emergency unit, built by the state government, to the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Umahi, who performed the official handing over in Abakaliki, said the unit would go a long way in taking care of health emergency cases, especially in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

The unit is built by Ebonyi state government and sponsored by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a Private Sector task force, in partnership with the Federal Government.

The Governor said the multi-purpose health facility became necessary to improve the health challenges of the citizens in the state.

According to him, the project is to lay a solid foundation for the healthcare of the people.

“Today, Friday, we gathered here for the Official handing over of this health facility, which we have built for our healthcare.

“It is not the day for commissioning because that will be properly done by the number one citizen of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We thank the federal government for its support and every other persons for assisting to ensure that the project was achieved,” he said.

Dr Dan Umezurike, Ebonyi Commissioner for Health, commended Governor Umahi for his doggedness to improve the healthcare system of the people.

Dr Emeka Onwe-Ogah, the Chief Medical Director of Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, thanked the state Governor for building the project and handing it over to the hospital to manage. (NAN)