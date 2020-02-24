Ebonyi governor lauds Army’s intervention in Southeast

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has commended the intervention of Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the state and other parts of the South East.

Umahi gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the successful intervention of the army in quelling border disputes and aversion of bloody crises between Ebonyi and Benue State in the past four years was commendable.

Umahi said that the governors of the South East were happy with the activities of the Army in the region, adding that there was, however, need for community policing.

He explained that the governors had resolved to convene security council meeting in their respective state to decide the number of road blocks and places to be mounted by the Army, Police and other security agencies.

The governor also appreciated the Army for maintaining neutrality and impartiality during the last general elections in Ebonyi, and across the South East.

He, however, appealed to the Buratai to give approval for the establishment of army formations and units in the southern part of the State, in order to stem the wave of insecurity ravaging communities in the area.

According to him, temporary facilities are available for the take-off, if approval is swiftly given for the establishment.

“The State Government will provide basic infrastructure for the units or formations to be established,” he said.

Responding, Buratai, lauded the developmental strides of the Governor, which he said has transformed Ebonyi, and also engender peace and mutual cohesion in the State.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for rehabilitating dilapidated facilities and also constructing new roads in the barracks at Abakaliki.

The COAS pledged the Nigerian Army’s support to the governor, saying his officers and men will continue to be responsive and professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties in the South East.

He commended the governor for maintaining the state’s lead in rice production, adding that the army would continue to partner the state government in providing the needed security. (NAN)