Ebonyi FRSC foils alleged kidnap attempt, rescues victim

The Ebonyi command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has foiled an alleged kidnap attempt and also rescued the victim from ‘one chance vehicle’ operators.

The Sector Commander, Mrs Stella Uchegbu, stated this in a statement issued in Abakiliki and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Uchegbu stated that the corps patrol team at Igbeagu, Izzi Local Government Area, foiled an attempt by suspected fraudsters, who used a one-chance vehicle to kidnap an unsuspecting female commuter at Sharon Junction, Onuebeonyi, near Abakaliki on Dec. 2.

“The team successfully rescued a woman who the suspected kidnappers held captive in a Toyota Avensis car, heading for Ogoja in Cross River from Abakiliki.

“The team noticed that a woman was screaming for help inside the vehicle and dragging the steering with the driver.

“On sensing danger, the team quickly responded and engaged its vehicle’s siren and succeeded in rescuing the woman,” she stated.

Uchegbu noted that the driver of the vehicle was apprehended, while the other occupants escaped.

“The patrol team also recovered the sum of N160, 000, which the woman said the suspected kidnappers forcefully collected from her.

“The team took the suspect and the woman to the police headquarters in Abakaliki, while the money was returned to the woman.

“The vehicle used for the alleged operation was also handed over to the police,” the FRSC boss said. (NAN)