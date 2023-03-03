Ebonyi football fans hail Flying Eagles over world cup qualification

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Football fans in Ebonyi have commended the Flying Eagles for qualifying for the FIFA U-20 world cup scheduled for Indonesia in May.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation’s men U-20 team beat Uganda 1-0 on thursday to qualify for the semi finals of the U-20 AFCON in Egypt and ultimately the FIFA U-20 world cup in Indonesia.

The four semi finalists in the African youth tourney qualified for the Indonesian showpiece scheduled from May 20 to June 11 in six cities of Jakarta, Surakata, Surabaya, Gianyar, Bandung and Palembang.

The fans, who spoke to NAN on Friday in Abakaliki, praised the players’ tenacity and urged them to shun complacency in approaching the semi final and possibly final ties.

“The team rekindled the spirit of champions when it emerged from the shadows of an opening game loss to Senegal in Cairo.

“It has posted five star performances since then, beating host Egypt 1-0, Mozambique 2-0 and presently Uganda 1-0,” he said.

Bright Onyeka, a Golden Eaglet squad member in 2003, noted that the flying Eagles had always shown the champions stuff since winning the West African Football Union (WAFU) zone B qualification competition in 2022.

“The team was in camp since late 2022, played several trial matches and churned imperious performances.

“Having accomplished the target of qualifying for the world cup, it should up its ante in winning the trophy to give Nigeria its eight title in the competition,”

Moses Obia, a Physical Educationist and ardent follower of the team, prayed for God’s continued wisdom of coach Ladan Bosso to continue applying the right tactics in the competition.

“The coach will for instance have a selection headache in the central defence for the team’s semi final and possibly final ties.

“Sweden-based Abel Ogwuche won the man of the match against Uganda after replacing Skipper Daniel Bameyi who served a card suspension.

“Bamayi is expected to return in the semi final and with the imperious form on Benjamin Frederick, it remains to be seen the two players who get the coach’s nod,” he said.

Mrs Uche Eboh, a teacher and football enthusiast, urged the team to win the cup as a reward for football fans’ support since 2022.

“The flying eagles and the golden eaglets represent the shining lights of Nigerian football with the dismal performances of its national teams.

“The super eagles and super falcons have been woeful in their performances but the two youth teams had given the fans something to cheer,” she said. (NAN)