Ebonyi Exco: PDP to appeal Abakaliki Court judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (NAN) says it will appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, which invalidated the appointment of the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP received with amazement, the decision of the court, which invalidates a legitimate party decision carried out in line with the constitution of the PDP.

“As a law abiding political party, we are finalising the paperwork for our appeal, which will be filed to correct this judicial anomaly.

“However, in the meantime, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, purporting to be holding a leadership position in PDP, was not a member of the PDP.

“Hence, Nwebonyi could not hold or claim to be holding any position whatsoever in our party.

“If the dissolution was said to be wrong, the withdrawal/cancellation of his membership due to anti-party activities did not form part of that judgment,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged PDP members in Ebonyi and the public to totally disregard Nwebonyi and other sponsored claiming to be members of the PDP.

“The PDP firmly stands on decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the appointment of the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State.

“The Caretaker Committee is a legitimate action made in pursuant to the constitution of our party, and nothing has changed.

“We are conscious of several decisions of both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, that a court cannot dictate how a political party performs its internal activities as long as it is done in accordance with the party’s constitution.”

Ologbondiyan urged the PDP members in Ebonyi State to remain united and continue to work with the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee while resisting activities of external forces seeking to destabilise the party in the state.(NAN)