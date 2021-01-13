Ebonyi elders push for peace among political elites

The Ebonyi Founding Fathers forum has given the reason it mediated in the feud between Gov. David Umahi and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the concerned leaders include former Senate President, Sen. Pius Anyim, former Gov. Sam Egwu, Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi Central) among others.

NAN further reports that there has been intense verbal attacks among some Ebonyi political elites, especially in the media, since Gov. Dave Umahi’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The forum in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday stated that the mediation was to broker peace between all sides in the state’s interest.

The statement which was signed by the immediate past Governor, Chief Martin Elechi, as the Presiding Chairman and others, indicated that the raging war of words had become worrisome.

“We resolved that there should be no further war of words among the leaders in the print, electronic, the social media and other places.

“We all agreed to work for peace and security in the state.

“We enjoin their supporters to cease fire and to do or say nothing that would endanger this peace process,” the statement said.

The forum expressed optimism that the desired peace would be achieved to maintain tranquility which the state was known for.

The peace meeting held on Jan. 9, at the Catholic Bishop’s Court Abakaliki, was attended by Gov. Umahi, Sen. Anyim and Dr Egwu.

Other attendees include: Most. Rev Michael Okoro, Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki diocese, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, Chairman of the Christian association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi among others. (NAN)