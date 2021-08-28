Ebonyi communal crisis: Police warn against further attack on operatives

The Ebonyi Police Command has warned against any further attacks on its personnel deployed for peacekeeping in the crisis-ridden Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.



The warning is contained in statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.



Odah stated that operatives from the command were attacked at Inikiri Bernard and Effium Urban in the area on Aug. 23.



She stated that the attackers destroyed the police camps and torched their personal effects and one operational motorcycle attached to them.



She quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, to have described the attack by some persons allegedly from Effium/Ezza as unwarranted.



Garba was also reported to have stated that the security agencies were maintaining a high level of professionalism and had remained neutral since the crisis broke out.



He explained that if the officers had not exercised restraints, the story would have been different.



“The police command and other security agencies would not tolerate any further incursion or attack whatsoever from any of the warring tribes.

“We are reiterating that the highly disciplined officers are there to restore peace and would continue to do so to the best of their ability.



“We call on the stakeholders from both sides of Effium/Ezza to caution their youths to desist from taking the law into their hands.



“Security agencies are more than capable of defending their lives in an event of any further attacks. (NAN)

