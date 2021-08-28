Ebonyi communal crisis: Police warn against further attack on operatives

August 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, Project, Security 0



The Ebonyi Police has warned against any further attacks on its personnel deployed for peacekeeping in the crisis-ridden Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.


The warning is contained in statement issued in Abakaliki by the ’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.


Odah stated operatives from the were attacked at Inikiri Bernard and Effium Urban in the area on Aug. 23.


She stated the attackers destroyed the police camps and torched their personal effects and one operational motorcycle attached to them.


She quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, to have described the attack by some allegedly from Effium/Ezza as unwarranted.


Garba was also reported to have stated the security agencies were maintaining a high level of professionalism and had remained neutral since the crisis broke out.


He explained if the officers had not exercised restraints, the story have been different.


“The police and other security agencies not tolerate any further incursion or attack whatsoever from any of the warring tribes.

are reiterating the highly disciplined officers are there to restore peace and continue to do so to the best of their ability.


call on the stakeholders from both sides of Effium/Ezza to caution their youths to desist from taking the law into their hands.


“Security agencies are more than capable of defending their lives in an of any further attacks. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,