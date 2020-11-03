Ebonyi Commissioner urges youths to shun destructive tendencies

Mr Charlse Akpuenika, Ebonyi Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, has called on youths in the state to shun destructive tendencies under any guise.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki, Akpuenika tasked the youths to become agents of societal change instead…

The commissioner called on youths to assist the state government in protecting public infrastructure from destruction or vandalism as such facilities are meant for them.

“The state government has taken proactive steps to meet the youths’ demands during and after the #End SARS protesters by constituting several committees for immediate implementation of decisions taken.