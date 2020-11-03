Ebonyi Commissioner urges youths to shun destructive tendencies

Mr Charlse Akpuenika, Ebonyi Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, has called on youths in the state to shun destructive tendencies under any guise.
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki, Akpuenika tasked the youths to become agents of societal change instead…
The commissioner called on youths to assist the state government in protecting public infrastructure from destruction or vandalism as such facilities are meant for them.
“The state government has taken proactive steps to meet the youths’ demands during and after the #End SARS protesters by constituting several committees for immediate implementation of decisions taken.
“Ebonyi youths should be mindful that outsiders might be envious of the state government’s numerous developmental strides and will be hiding under several guises to destroy such infrastructure and unleash mayhem on the people,’’ he admonished.
He urged the youths to form relevant groups and cooperatives to access the N2.6 billion Small and Medium Enterprises Fund set up by the government as it was intended to assist them in several productive ventures.
“The government has ensured that more than 70 per cent of the state’s cabinet are youths. It has also appointed
more than 1000 youths as Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants among other political positions.
“The acts of arson and destruction of lives and properties by unscrupulous elements during the #EndSARS protest are therefore ungodly and an affront on youths and other segments of the Ebonyi society,’’
“I also appreciate the level of professionalism displayed by security agencies in resisting the temptation of using force on the attackers masquerading as protesters,’’ the commissioner said.’’ (NAN)
