Ebonyi commissioner urges youths to positively utilise social media

The Ebonyi Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charlse Akpuenika, has urged youths in the country to positively utilise the social media.

Akpuenika made call on Friday in Abakaliki while receiving an award of excellence from the state branch of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The commissioner said that with the prevailing situation in the country, the social media would continue to creat unnecessary misgivings in the society if used inappropriately.

“Youths should refrain from using the social media to blackmail and disseminate fake news which create unnecessary tension in the land.

“They should use social media platforms to report issues which will guarantee peaceful coexistence and enhance security in the country,” he said.

He urged youths to verify information they intend to disseminate against any government and continue being agents of change in society.

“I have been guided by principles since venturing into politics and I advise youths to tow such path.

“Ebonyi youths for instance are lucky to have a governor such as Dr David Umahi as he listens to their problems and has tremendously empowered them,” he said.

Akpuenika thanked the actors guild for the award, noting that it would spur him towards greater service to the state and country.

“I don’t normally receive awards but this one is special, coming at the heels of the recently floated football club for the state.

“The ministry of youth development and sports will partner with you to develop the state’s creative sector which is one of the cardinal areas of the Umahi-led administration,” he said.

Mrs Ngozi Ezeugo, the Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ebonyi chapter, said that Akpuenika was honoured because of his outstanding contributions to youth development in the state.

“We want to motivate him to offer greater service to humanity and implore youths of the state to utilise their times positively.

“The commissioner practises politics without bitterness and the country needs such to overcome its present political and socio-economic challenges,” she said. (NAN)

