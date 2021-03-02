Ebonyi Commissioner Launches charity foundation, empowers vulnerable persons

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ukie Ezeali, has empowered some vulnerable persons in Afikpo North Local Government Area (LGA). of the state. Ezeali, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Tuesday, said beneficiaries were empowered with money, wheelchair and others, at the launch of “Augustine Ali Ezeali Charity Foundation (AAECF)’’.. Ezeali said the foundation was established in memory of his father, Chief Augustine Ali Ezeali, who died in 2016.

According to him, the foundation aimed to sustain his late father’s legacies while on earth, reflecting on his priceless virtues and soft spot for the poor. “I have just fulfilled that by officially launching the foundation on the posthumous birthday of my late father, which was Feb. 28. “In launching the foundation, we lived up to its bidding by carrying out charity works, including donation of a wheelchair to a student with disability, to ease her movement and attendance of lectures’’.

He said the beneficiary, a student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Miss Precious Elekwa, got crippled mysteriously more than ten years ago. “Also two other beneficiaries were given N100, 000; Mr Ali Uchenna, a blind man received a cash donation of N50,000 to establish a business and become financially independent. “And a young lady, Grace Aduragbemi, received another N50, 000 to start off a small scale business. “While N5,000 each was given to more than 20 orphans and other downtrodden children in Afikpo; in order to assist them in paying school fees and meeting other needs.”

In appreciation, Elekwa, the wheelchair beneficiary said the gift came at the time she needed it the most, and prayed God to bless the Commissioner and his family. “I am just full of joy and gratitude to God for remembering me through Chief P. Noble (Ezeali). Due to my condition, I was having challenges attending lectures since the damage of my last wheelchair. “I need not recount what I went through without a wheelchair to attend classes, especially the inconveniences I posed to students and relatives, whom I depended on to move about.

“So for this singular act of buying a new wheelchair to help my movement and education, his pockets will never run dry. God will continue to grant his prayers,’’ she said. Similarly, Uchenna, who said he had been blind for 11 years due to glaucoma, a condition he said had defied all the medical solutions, thanked the Commissioner for providing financial assistance for him to establish a business.

“I don’t know how best to thank Chief P. Noble for giving me hope of economic survival and financial independence, but God knows that I am grateful.

“You may not know the neglect, disappointment and failed promises I had suffered in the hands of many people until this intervention by the commissioner. “I pray for God to continually provide him with enablement to keep extending his kindness to humanity; and I promise to invest the money judiciously,” he said. (NAN)