Ebonyi Commissioner lauds Ebubeagu’s efforts to curb crime

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Ebonyi, Charles Akpuenika has lauded the efforts of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in curbing crime in the state.

Akpuenika gave the commendation on Thursday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noting that the outfit’s efforts were greatly appreciated.

He said that crimes such as cultism and armed robbery had reduced significantly due to the efforts of the Ebubeagu security outfit.

“We use to witness high incidences of cultism in tertiary institutions in the state which ultimately spiral to the state capital.

“We no longer witness such incidences as the citizens can now sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The commissioner attributed outfit’s success to its youthful disposition, noting that its members were committed to securing the lives of the citizens.

“The outfit consists youths who have been adequately trained and motivated to secure lives in collaboration with other security agencies.

“I urge the youth to emulate the passion shown by members of the Ebubeagu security outfit as they have positively deployed their talents for the society’s benefits,” he said.

Akpuenika urged the citizens, especially members of opposition groups, to support the Ebubeagu security outfit and encourage the members to effectively secure the people.

“The opposition, in particular, should realise that the outfit protects all shades of persons, no matter their political affiliations.

“The governor has transformed the infrastructure of the state and had made Ebonyi one of the safest in the country,” he said. (NAN)

