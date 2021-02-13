By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Ukie Ezeali (popularly known as Chief P. Noble), has donated N250,000 to party faithful in his Itim ward, Afikpo North Local Government Area.

Chief Noble revealed that this is in order to encourage massive turnout in the ongoing registration and revalidation of membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the donation Friday in Itim Ward, while revalidating his APC membership card, expressing happiness over the large turnout of supporters and willing registrants, comprising women, men and youths of Afikpo extraction.

Ezeali said that N200, 000 is meant for the numerous supporters and party faithful in the ward, who lack passport photographs, to be able to take the passport photographs as it is one of the requirements for a successful registration.

While commending the officials for their dedication to duty in ensuring that hundreds of supporters are registered in each polling unit of Itim ward, Ezeali donated N50,000 for their refreshment “in order to motivate them to continue doing a good job as a man works better when there is food and drinks for him to stay refreshed”.

Furthermore, Ezeali lauded Governor Umahi “for graciously connecting Ebonyi State and indeed the entire Southeast geopolitical zone to the zenith of politics and leadership in Nigeria and for giving Ebonyians the political latitude to beat their chests in the comity of states in Nigeria with his unprecedented infrastructural development of the state and the human capacity building of its citizenry”.

In an interview with this reporter, Ezeali said that the exercise will ensure that the party faithful in Itim ward will not be left out from the numerous goodies from the state government as they will join the governor in connecting to politics at the centre.

He said: “I want to first of all commend my wonder working governor and professor of infrastructure, His Excellency Chief Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, for his farsightedness in connecting Ebonyi state to the federal level by joining the APC; in order to make sure we continue getting what we deserve as a state, local government and ward.

“Impressively, the large turnout of supporters during the ongoing registration and validation of membership of the ruling APC shows the acceptability of our people. They are keying into His Excellency’s vision for a better Ebonyi State and we are all happy for that.

“In fact, the N200, 000 I donated for the seamless exercise is to show appreciation for the massive support of the party faithful in Itim ward, where I belong.

“Passport photographs should not be a stumbling block to the exercise, so those who don’t have can use the money to snap and register. Also, the N50,000 is for the refreshment of the officials in all the polling units of Itim ward so that they can stay motivated to attend to the large crowd willing to join the largest party in Africa.

“As always, my promise to Itim and Afikpo people is that I will always ensure they get their own share of all the good things that His Excellency is always willing to give to Ebonyi people. With us connecting to the centre, rest assured that the best is yet to come as long as you continue supporting Governor Umahi and the APC for us to move to the next level of delivering democratic dividends to our people.”

Also speaking with this reporter, a party faithful and the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Afikpo, Mr Ogbonnia Nwachi, said that Ezeali is the best thing to happen to Afikpo people as he keeps making sure that residents benefit from everything good from the state government.

He said: “This core loyalist and highly committed member of the Ebonyi State Executive Council (Exco) blazed the trail in his Itim Ward as he supported the ward with N200 ,000, to cover expenses of snapping passport photographs for those who wish to register with our great party but have no passports to do so. This is aside a previous cash donation of N50,000, which he graciously donated for the welfare of the persons selected to handle the registration and revalidation exercise in each polling unit of his ward.

“The Ebonyi State APC, the good people of Itim and indeed the entire good people of Afikpo North LGA commend Chief P. Noble very highly for practically demonstrating his unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty to our dear Governor and our great party and for proving his capacity as APC leader in Itim Ward.

“In Ebonyi State APC, we have good and benevolent politicians. Chief P. Noble is a proximate case in point and we are proud of him. May God replenish the pocket of this young politician and philanthropist, whose life is primarily dedicated to total service to God and humanity.”