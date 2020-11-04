Ebonyi commissioner attributes high cost of rice to production cost 

Mr Moses Nomeh, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Ebonyi has attributed the high cost of rice in the state to high cost of production.

Nomeh who made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Abakiliki on Wednesday, absolved farmers of blame following the increase in the cost of rice.

The commissioner said that the cost of production inputs such as labour, hiring of machinery, land and herbicides has increased tremendously.

“Farmers are not to blame for the increase in the cost of rice, the cost of production has doubled, don’t forget also that farmers must make small profit.