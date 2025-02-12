Ebonyi: Civil Defence trains top staff in modern crime fighting techniques

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ebonyi Command, says it is prioritising manpower development to improve the crime fighting skills of officers.

By Douglas Okoro

To achieve this, it has embarked on regular training and restraining of staff to sharpen their skills in modern crime fighting and intelligence gathering techniques.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Uneke, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NSCDC in Ebonyi on behalf of the state Commandant, Mr Francis Nnadi.

Mr Francis Nnadi, the state corps commandant disclosed on Wednesday in Abakaliki while declaring open the three day capacity building retreat.

According to him, the training is designed to sharpen the skills of the participants.

“The retreat, spearheaded by the Training Department is targeted at all Heads of Departments, Heads of Units, Division Officers; and other officers from the rank of deputy superintendents of corps and above.

“The training attracts participants from all the 13 Divisions and three Area Commands including all the tactical teams,” Nnadi said.

The Commandant charged participants to avail themselves of the opportunity to equip themselves for greater productivity and service delivery.

Nnadi said that the objective of the retreat was aimed at upscaling the skills of the management and operational staff to meet up with the emerging security challenges.

“Of course you know that the criminals are busy upscaling their skills; so, to meet up with the challenges we need to keep training and restraining our top staff.

“This retreat is to empower our men, give them the best techniques to confront the emerging security challenges in the state.

“The programme is headed by the training department and we have resource persons from all the sister security agencies including; the Army, Department of State Security, Police among others.

” We are sharing knowledge, we are upscaling our skills to meet with the security challenges we have in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Okoro, a deputy commandant (DC) and head of training department encouraged participants to pay attention to the lectures and imbibe the lessons therein.

He observed that division officers are the representatives of the state commandant at the local government levels.

Okoro frowned at the lackadaisical attitudes of some of the divisional officers whom he alleged were not living up to expectations.

The participants were drilled in two topics in day one of the retreat; ‘Means and Application of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Crime Fighting’ which was handled by Dr Celestine Ukeoma, the state deputy corps commandant.

The second topic; ‘Essence of Intelligence Gathering in Report writing’ was handled by Mr Christopher Ifeanyi, a DSS personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps had at a press briefing Tuesday announced arrests of five suspected criminals from different parts of the state for alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

The suspects included ; Johnson Ngwuta, a 38 year old man from Isiagu in Ezza North LGA was arrested for alleged malicious damage and destruction of property worth over N10 million at a mining site in the area.

Also, the corps arrested a suspected tricycle thief, Henry Nduka ’32’ from Nkaleke Echara in Izzie LGA who specialised in stealing tricycles in the state and selling them at Abia state.

NAN also reports that the corps arrested one Chinagorom Njoku who conspired with his brother, Chukwudi Njoku now at large for conspiracy and attempted murder of their family member.

The corps also arrested a man in his mid 30s for alleged burglary and stealing of bags of garri from a shop as well as the arrest of Mr Samuel Nwambara for alleged stealing of irons and assorted rods meant for government road construction. (NAN)