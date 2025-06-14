‎Ebonyi celebrates landing of 1st commercial flight

‎





‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Ebonyi government has welcomed its first commercial flight at Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Airport, located in Onueke, Ezza-South Local Government Area of the state.



‎



‎By Christian Ogbonna



‎



‎The Ebonyi government has welcomed its first commercial flight at Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Airport, located in Onueke, Ezza-South Local Government Area of the state.



‎



‎



‎



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft arrived from Abuja on Friday at 11:15 a.m. with passengers aboard.



‎



‎



‎



‎The flight was operated by United Nigeria Airlines, bearing the registration number 5N-8WV.



‎



‎



‎



‎One of the passengers, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, former Deputy Governor, described the flight as a major milestone for the state.



‎



‎



‎



‎“This is the first flight, and I’m fortunate to be among those who landed here,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎He praised the runway, saying it is among the best in Nigeria, and the landing was as smooth as anywhere globally.



‎



‎



‎



‎Another passenger, Emmanuel Nwafor, said the event fulfilled a long-standing dream for the people of Ebonyi.



‎



‎



‎



‎“History has been made today. I’m honoured to witness what God has done for our dear state,” Nwafor added.



‎



‎



‎



‎He described the flight experience as flawless, with no turbulence, and a perfect take-off and landing.



‎



‎



‎



‎Chief Elias Mbam, former chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Commission, also flew in on the inaugural flight.



‎



‎



‎



‎He expressed joy over the launch of commercial operations and commended the state government for the achievement.



‎



‎



‎



‎Mbam urged for improved frequency of flights and enhancement of facilities at the airport.



‎



‎



‎



‎The State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, praised Gov. Francis Nwifuru for making the operations possible. (NAN)



‎