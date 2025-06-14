‎Ebonyi celebrates landing of 1st commercial flight

The Ebonyi government has welcomed its first commercial flight at Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Airport, located in Onueke, Ezza-South Local Government Area of the state.
By Christian Ogbonna
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft arrived from Abuja on Friday at 11:15 a.m. with passengers aboard.
The flight was operated by United Nigeria Airlines, bearing the registration number 5N-8WV.
One of the passengers, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, former Deputy Governor, described the flight as a major milestone for the state.
“This is the first flight, and I’m fortunate to be among those who landed here,” he said.
He praised the runway, saying it is among the best in Nigeria, and the landing was as smooth as anywhere globally.
Another passenger, Emmanuel Nwafor, said the event fulfilled a long-standing dream for the people of Ebonyi.
“History has been made today. I’m honoured to witness what God has done for our dear state,” Nwafor added.
He described the flight experience as flawless, with no turbulence, and a perfect take-off and landing.
Chief Elias Mbam, former chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Commission, also flew in on the inaugural flight.
He expressed joy over the launch of commercial operations and commended the state government for the achievement.
Mbam urged for improved frequency of flights and enhancement of facilities at the airport.
The State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, praised Gov. Francis Nwifuru for making the operations possible. (NAN)