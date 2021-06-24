Ebonyi begins 3-day intercessory prayer over death of 2 commissioners

 The has begun a three-day intercessory prayer following the death of two commissioners in the state.

This is contained is a issued by Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to Gov. David Umahi, Media and Publicity Thursday.

The prayer tagged “God Protect Our Dear State and Leaders’’ is being organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), chapter.

Nwaze quoted the governor as saying prayer was for the leaders in the state and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Fidelis Nweze, Commissioner for Infrastructural Development died at the Turkish Hospital in Abuja Tuesday following an auto crash, barely after Mrs Uche Okah, Commissioner of Housing  passed .

The governor has ordered for autopsy Nweze.

“We directed an autopsy on Nweze. We also directed driver and orderly should go to the Commissioner of Police and make their statements.

“The two commissioners are irreplaceable and I am saying it with all sense of sincerity, they are destiny helpers to me; while we live, us live well,’’ Umahi had stated. ()

