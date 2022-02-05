Ebonyi Assembly not a rubber stamp – Umahi

February 5, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says the state House of Assembly is always critical of policies, hence cannot be described as a rubber stamp.


Umahi said this on Thursday Abakaliki while signing the 2022 appropriation bill into law.


said that the house is knowledgeable the art of lawmaking, contrary to the views held by some pepple.


said: “Anyone who thinks otherwise can go and try them and get floored.


“The members are committed to moving the state forward and prepared all times to make sacrifices, including calling their recess anytime their attention was needed.


Umahi said the state government would ensure the completion of its mega projects 2022.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included the airport, stadium, flyovers and roads, amongst others.


“We intend to make the state university move to a one campus structure to enable the new University of Aeronautics the Presco campus as temporary site.


“The new University for Information Communication Technology will also use the College of Agricultural Sciences campus as temporary site,” the governor said.


Umahi also said that the government would employ least 5,000 civil servants and empower 10,000 citizens from various sectors of the state.


The Speaker of the house, Francis Nwifuru, commended the governor for ensuring the prudent management of the state’s resources.


“We are happy to report that the 2021 had over70 per cent implementation, which had helped the overall development of the state.


“We interfaced with relevant government agencies reviewing the and would always collaborate with other arms of government to make the state better,” Nwifuru said.


NAN reports that the state government appropriated N145.4 billilion for the fiscal year. (NAN)

Tags: , ,