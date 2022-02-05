Ebonyi Assembly not a rubber stamp – Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says the state House of Assembly is always critical of his policies, hence cannot be described as a rubber stamp.



Umahi said this on Thursday in Abakaliki while signing the 2022 appropriation bill into law.



He said that the house is knowledgeable in the art of lawmaking, contrary to the views held by some pepple.



He said: “Anyone who thinks otherwise can go and try them and get floored.



“The members are committed to moving the state forward and prepared at all times to make sacrifices, including calling off their recess anytime their attention was needed.



Umahi said the state government would ensure the completion of its mega projects in 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included the airport, stadium, flyovers and roads, amongst others.



“We intend to make the state university move to a one campus structure to enable the new University of Aeronautics to use the Presco campus as temporary site.



“The new University for Information Communication Technology will also use the College of Agricultural Sciences campus as temporary site,” the governor said.



Umahi also said that the government would employ at least 5,000 civil servants and empower 10,000 citizens from various sectors of the state.



The Speaker of the house, Francis Nwifuru, commended the governor for ensuring the prudent management of the state’s resources.



“We are happy to report that the 2021 budget had over70 per cent implementation, which had helped in the overall development of the state.



“We interfaced with relevant government agencies in reviewing the budget and would always collaborate with other arms of government to make the state better,” Nwifuru said.



NAN reports that the state government appropriated N145.4 billilion for the fiscal year. (NAN)

