Ebonyi assembly confirms 5 commissioner nominees of Gov. Umahi

The Ebonyi House of Assembly on Thursday shelved its recess to screen and confirm five commissioner nominees of Gov. David Umahi.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House also confirmed seven nominees as coordinators of Local Government Area Development Centres in the state.



The nominees who were also commissioners under the previous administration in the state include: Chief Mathias Adum, Celestine Nwali and Romanus Nwasum.



Mr Chris Uchaji and Mrs Beatrice Eze were also screened and confirmed as commissioners in the state.



The assembly also screened and confirmed Mr Justice Ogbonnaya as Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre of Ivo LGA, Peter Uduma of Ubeyi development centre of Afikpo North LGA and Sunday Agwu of Ishielu development centre of Ishielu LGA.



Mr Felix Aniocha was confirmed as Coordinator of Onicha development centre of Onicha LGA, Paschal Obia of Izzi development centre of Izzi LGA and Oliver Mbam of Ominyi development centre of LGA.



Mrs Eucharia Agbo was confirmed as the Coordinator of Ngbo central development centre of Ohaukwu LGA.



The nominees were subjected to vigorous sessions on matters relating to their various fields and the development of the state.



Chief Francis Nwifuru, Speaker of the Assembly, while congratulating the nominees, enjoined them to render selfless service to the state by contributing to its upward developmental inclinations.



He commended the assembly members for discharging their constitutional mandates and directed its clerk to relay its resolutions to the executive arm of government. (NAN)

