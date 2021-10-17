Ebonyi APC: New Chairman pledges to unite party faithful

October 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the new Chairman of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) says his administration will unite all the party faithful in the state.


Okoro-Emegha said this in his post-election speech on Saturday in Abakaliki, adding that unity in the party would help to guarantee its desired results in the state.


“The successful of the in the from the ward to the level shows that unity was already rooted in the party.


“We have successfully passed the litmus of the and the successful conclusion shows we are on course for electoral landslide in 2023.


“We will consolidate on this unity and the recorded during the period of our caretaker administration,” he said.


Okoro-Emegha, who served as the immediate-past caretaker committe chairman, thanked the party stakeholders and other members for their love and trust in his new executive.
He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.


“I commend the governor in particular for steering the ship of the party successfully since he defected to APC, which has greatly repositioned the party.


“He is a successful party administrator, who has replicated his magic wand in the party,” Okoro-Emegha said.


The APC National Congress Committe Chairman to Ebonyi, Ideato Okoli, returned Okoro-Emegha as chairman, having polled 1,080 votes.


He defeated Mr Akanu Okoro, who scored 60 votes.


Okoli also returned Mr Charlse Ofoke ( Secretary), Mr Chidi Ogbuatu (Publicity Secretary), Paulinus Aloh (Treasurer) and Ogbonnaya Aloh (Youth Leader) among other winners.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the stakeholders gave their goodwill messages on the ccasion.


They urged the new executive to adopt an all-inclusive approach in its administration. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,