Ebonyi APC dismisses Nwifuru, Umahi rift

The Ebonyi chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports of a rift between Gov. Francis Nwifuru and the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were social media reports suggesting a rift between the two big political actors over the control of political structure in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, while interacting with newsmen in Abakaliki on tour of wards and Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ebonyi which starts on Tuesday, said the reports were not true.

Okoro-Emegha described the report as an insinuation, insisting that there was no possibility of a rift between both leaders.

“The APC is a disciplined party and everyone knows where his power begins and ends.

“The governor and the minister have a good working relationship and both know about this tour.

“The party leadership in the state knows the limits of its powers as it does not own the party,” he said.

.He said the sensitisation tour was to re-awaken the spirit of members at the ward and LGA levels for the desired unity and formidability.

“We want to interact with members at the grassroots to know the prospects and the challenges they face.

“There are no issues at the ward and LGA levels as we intend to ascertain areas of intervention in overcoming challenges,” he said.

Okoro-Emegha said the tour will also afford the party’s state leadership, opportunities of making necessary leadership changes at the grassroots.

“There are areas where people managing the party have been elevated to supervisory councillors, development centre management committee members, among other positions.

“We intend to replace such persons to ensure the party’s functionality at the grassroots.

“My recent endorsement for a second term by the governor might be due to the way we have managed the party without crisis anywhere,” he said.

He said the party leadership had intensified efforts to woo opposition members into its fold. (NAN)