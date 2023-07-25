Ebonyi: AIG cautions personnel against bribery

By Christian Ogbonna

Mr Echeng Eworo, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), has urged the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to shun bribery in the discharge of their duties.

Eworo, in charge of Zone nine, Umuahia, gave the charge on Tuesday during his one-day working visit to Ebonyi Police Command, Abakaliki.

He said that the measure would ensure good service delivery to the people and also bring about free crime society for the citizens.

“You should keep on doing the good work of ensuring a free crime society for the citizens.

“You must shun all sorts of bribery, as the law will not allow anyone found wanting to go unpunished.

“Do not shy away from your responsibilities. Always stand for the right thing for effective protection of the people,” he said.

The AIG described the police as the leading agency in the protection of lives and property, urging the personnel to embrace professionalism on the job.

“The police is all about the people. Always ensure that you protect them, be objective and do what is right. Remember that all the units in the command were set up for a reason in crime fighting processes,” the AIG said.

Earlier, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo, the Ebonyi Commissioner of Police, thanked the AIG for the visit, adding that the personnel in the state had been dedicated to their duties.

Ogbodo, who gave a brief breakdown of her achievements since her assumption of office as 26th Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, said the personnel had nabbed suspected fraudulent employment syndicates in the state.

Other suspects arrested include suspected kidnappers, cultists, robbers as well as recovery of arms of various kinds.

She commended the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, and the AIG on their supports to the officers and men in the command and promised to do more work at ensuring peaceful environment for the people. (NAN)

