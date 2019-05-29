Ebonyi: Abakaliki residents optimistic over Umahi’s second term

Some residents of Ebonyi have urged Gov Dave Umahi to sustain the people oriented projects he did in his first tenure

They expressed confidence that the governor Would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would impact socio-economic and political lives the people of the state.

They made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of the governor on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

They commended him for many live touching infrastructural projects he built in his first term in office and urged him not to relent in infrastructure development and human empowerment in the second tenure.

Mr Eze Onyekachi, from Ndiegu community in Izzi Local Government Area,said that Umahi’s administration built community roads in Ndiegu and gave empowerment opportunities to many youths in the area.

“This is a day of joy because we are witnessing the inauguration of our hardworking governor and a man who has touched many lives through his empowerment programmes and infrastructural development.

“Every community in Ebonyi has been touched through the urban and rural community renewal programme.

“The crowd attending the inauguration ceremony is as an indication of Umahi’s excellent performance and a demonstration of the amount of love the people have for him,’’ Onyekachi said.

Mrs Roseline Uwa, a widow from Echera Community in Ikwo Local Government said she was at the stadium to witness the inauguration of Umahi whom she described as ‘lover’ of the widows.

“The family succour and widow’s empowerment scheme initiative of the governor have lifted many widows from poverty and starvation.

“The governor is a God sent to our state and I pray for God’s protection guidance over him and his family.

“Our expectations from his second tenure is that he should continue with the good works he has been doing in the state,’’ Uwa said.

A resident of Abakaliki, Mr Emeka Onwe urged the governor to address the problem of water scarcity in the capital city.

Onwe noted that the absence of water from the public water source since 2015 was endangering the lives of inhabitants of the city and pleaded with the governor to give priority to the water sector in his second tenure.

Onwe, a retired civil servant said that the absence of water supply from the public water source had exposed residents to accessing water from unwholesome sources while many families depended on sachet water and borehole for drinking.

He also urged the governor to ensure that right people were appointed into the cabinet and address the problem of insecurity in the state.

“We are happy to witness the second term inauguration of the governor who performed very well in his first term in road infrastructure and economic empowerment.

“Ebonyi witnessed a revolution in terms of infrastructural development and these are landmark achievements that will stand the taste of time.

“We believe that this second term will be used to consolidate achievements recorded in the first term, address challenges in other sectors while the issue of water will be given greater attention.

“The Ezillo and Oferekpe Water Schemes should be revitalised and made to function effectively to cushion the effects of perennial water scarcity in Abakaliki,’’Onwe said.

Thousands of Ebonyi residents thronged the Pa Oruta Ngele township stadium to witness the inauguration.

The stadium was filled to capacity amidst presence of heavily-armed security personnel including; the army, police, NSCDC, and the DSS among others. (NAN)

