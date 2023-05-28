Ebony Senator-elect congratulates Tinubu, Shettima on swearing in ceremony

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ebonyi North Senatorial District Senator-elect, Nwebonyi Peter has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima on their swearing-in ceremony as President and Vice President come May 29, 2023.

Peter in a congratulatory message thanked the almighty God for making their swearing in a reality, as he equally thanked Nigerians who said massively voted for their great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded general election.

He said,”I, Hon. (Barr.) Nwebonyi Onyeka Peter, Senator-elect, Ebonyi North Senatorial District, heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and His Excellency KASHIM 𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 GCON, on their swearing-in ceremony as President and Vice President respectively.

“I give thanks to almighty God for making this the a reality and further thank Nigerians who massively voted for our great party in the just concluded general election, believing in the capacity and experience of His Excellency, Bola Tinubu.

“Your Excellency, The attributes found in you is needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the expectations of Nigerians.”

The Senator-elect also prayed for God’s help to enable them fulfil of the progressive mandate of the Party.

“Finally,I pray that Almighty God will help in fulfilling the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians,” he said.