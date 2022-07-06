Ebony PDP 2023 guber candidate urges calm, unity among members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship flag bearer in Ebonyi, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has called for calm and unity among members of the party.

Odii’s call is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki, by Abia Onyike, Director-General of Media and Publicity, Anyichuks Campaign Organisation.

The governorship candidate popularly known as Anyichuks said serenity among the members would guarantee victory for the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP in Ebonyi had been in crisis over leadership tussle.

The State Working Committee of the party on Monday suspended its Chairman, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, over alleged gross misconduct and failure to conduct meeting for over four months.

NAN also recalls that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, had on May 23 ordered the reinstatement of Okorie as Chairman of the party and sacked Mr Silas Onu, the then Chairman.

The candidate also urged stakeholders of the party, especially his supporters, to eschew bitterness and embrace peace and togetherness.

According to him, development can only exist in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

“We have had our primary elections and this is the time to place the interest of the party above any individual selfish interest.

“The continued disagreement in the party will not help us as we prepare for the general elections. I urge you, my supporters to desist from using vulgar languages on members and leaders.

“My mission is to make our people happy and to transform our dear state when I come on board as the governor. I have plans to create wealth and eliminate poverty in the land.

“My agenda for the state will ensure inclusivity of every community, religion, belief and zones. I urge all hands to be on deck as well as move to bring good governance to the people,” Odii advised. (NAN)

