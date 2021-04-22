The Ohinoyi of Ebira land in Kogi State of Nigeria, Dr. Ado Ibrahim will host prominent personalities, traditional rulers and high profile religious leaders on Sunday, April 25 when the first ever Ebira translated Holy Qur’an is publicly presented.

The public presentation will climax over 15 years painstaking works the Arabic and Ebira languages scholars have put in to actualise.



Information has it that the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello will lead his colleague governors to the event, scheduled to kickoff by 9 am.

Speaking on the event, chairman of the production and public presentation committee, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ahmed, said that being the first of its kind in Ebira land, he expected to see prominent indigenes of the land to grace the occasion.



He said that representative of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria is likely to attend the occasion, even as he recalled that the late Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji had attended the launching of a section of the translated Qur’an in Ebira language at the National Mosque, Abuja in 2019 during which he promised to get his country to publish the full version whenever it was ready. He died in early 2020.

The committee chairman thanked God for making it possible for the committee to finally complete the book that is now ready for public presentation.



Authors of the translated Qur’an in Ebira language are Sheikh Moosa Yoosoof Onogu, a retired Arabic lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria; Sheikh Musa Ogaminana, a renowned public preacher; Ustaz Ismail Nuhu Abarigi (an Arabic lecturer at the University of Abuja) and Yusuf Ozi Usman, a veteran Journalist and author of the first published Ebira-English Dictionary, while Ustaz Abd-Al Rahman Murtala, a scholar and Amir of Islamic Family Forum in Abuja is committee secretary as Malam Mohammed Kabir Isah Ademo, who represents his late father and foundation chairman of the committee, Alhaji Isa Ovurevu Ademoh serves as a member of the committee.

