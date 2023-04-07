Ebiede expresses gratitude to Green, Rivers Government

Former Nigeria International, Emmanuel Ebiede has expressed gratitude to Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Barr. Chris Green following the swift action taken following his recent health challenges.

Ebiede was diagnosed with Hepatomegaly (enlargement of the liver), this week with viral photos portraying him in an extremely frail state.

His condition has since improved with the Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Barr. Chris Green stated that the responsibility for the eventual recovery and rehabilitation of the former Super Eagles midfield pearl now to be borne by his Ministry.

Looking markedly in much better physical condition on Friday, Ebiede expressed gratitude to Barr. Green for the concern shown.

“I want to thank you, Barr. Green for your show of Fatherliness and magnanimity following my illness,” Ebiede said.

“I will be lying if I said I expected this. Words are not enough to thank you and I can only say that God will bless you,” he concluded.

The immediate younger sister of Ebiede, Joy also expressed gratitude to Barr. Green for his show of magnanimity.

On his part, Barr. Green assured Ebiede of continued support, adding that he will be rehabilitated upon his eventual discharge from the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, where he is currently being admitted.

“Funds have already been released for your treatment but we will not stop there as our basic concern is to see that you don’t just get back on your feet but eventually get re-integrated as a virile member of society,” Barr. Green said.

“The human angle is never lost on us even as we, as a Ministry strive to ensure that our heroes of yesteryear are never abandoned in the moments of need,” he said.

Recall that Barr. Green had similarly spearheaded the rehabilitation former Rivers State and Nigeria national team (Basketball) point guard, Miebaka Clinton who recently suffered a stroke.

Ebiede, who is rapidly on the mend played professionally in Belgium (Eendracht Aalst) and The Netherlands (SC Heerenveen) and was capped three times by Nigeria at senior level.