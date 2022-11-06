Ebi, Marwa, Ipinmisho, Adedeji, Ndionuka for Realnews 10th Anniversary Lecture

Prominent Nigerians have confirmed their participation in the Realnews10th Anniversary Lecture. They include Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi, Group Managing Director of Futureview Financial Services Limited, Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho, former director general and member of the Presidential Committee on Eradication of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Dr. Dokun Adedeji, director general, Christ against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM) and Dr. Nkemakolam Ndionuka, consultant psychiatrist and medical director, Tranquil & Quest Behavioural Health.

Ebi, will chair the lecture, which will be delivered by His Excellency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, chairman and chief executive officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and also moderate the discussion session featuring Ipinmisho, Adedeji, and Ndionka as discussants.

Confirming her participation in her acceptance letter dated June 22, 2022, Ebi expressed “the hope to contribute her quota as well as her depth of experience and knowledge in business and economy towards the overall success of the lecture.”

The Management of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited, publishers of Realnews Magazine Online, had announced that the lecture on “Drug Abuse among Youths in Africa: Implication for Nigerian Economy and 2023 Elections” will hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, by 12noon prompt.

Maureen Chigbo, the publisher of Realnews, said there will be an investiture of all the speakers into The Realnews Hall of Fame immediately after the Lecture. Chigbo explained that the Realnews Hall of Fame was established to honour only those who played key roles during the anniversary lectures.

Realnews, a general interest magazine, is an online publication that thrives on investigative journalism. We have expertise in reporting the oil and gas sector with its attendant environmental challenges. We aim to unearth exclusive stories about real people and the challenges they are facing in their day-to-day activities. We do this bearing in mind that government can only act to influence the lives of people positively if they are aware of their true situation. Hence, our objective is to use our investigative skills to ferret out information in the sectors we focus on and produce an unbiased report which will actually influence the government and decision-makers to take actions that will make society better.



Realnews is populated by seasoned journalists who believe strongly in the tenets and ethics of the profession. The online publication believes that journalism as the fourth Estate of the Realm can contribute its quota towards building a fair and just society where fundamental human rights are respected and citizens have the freedom to pursue their interests anywhere in the world without hindrance. Its editors have a combined experience of several decades in active journalism practice and are highly dedicated to serving humanity. Hence its motto: “For God and Humanity.”



Realnews Anniversary Lecture Series was established to commemorate the best minds in our society and to tap from them to enrich the discourse in our national development.



The 9th Anniversary Lecture of Realnews in 2021 was delivered by Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board on “Nigeria in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective”; 2020 Eighth Anniversary Lecture of Realnews was delivered by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Managing COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria Experience; Former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana gave the 2019 Lecture on Beyond Politics: An Economic Narrative for West Africa while Prof. Mahmood Yakubu spoke on Political Transitions and Africa’s Economic Development: Preparations for Nigeria’s 2019 General Elections at the 2018 Lecture. The 2017 Fifth Anniversary Lecture on African Leadership in a Turbulent Era was delivered by Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of Education and former World Bank Vice President. The 2016 Fourth Anniversary Lecture on Security and National Development in Plural Democratic Society was delivered by Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative to West Africa and Sahel; the 2015 Realnews Third Anniversary Lecture was delivered by Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on November 19, 2015, under the theme: It’s The Nigerian Economy, Stupid? The Second Realnews Anniversary Lecture on Nigerian Democracy: Getting it Right in 2014 was delivered by Professor Maurice Iwu, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

